Ultimovacs has shared an encouraging update from its Phase I trial (UV1-103) assessing UV1 in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of malignant melanoma. The latest data show that 11 out of 16 patients who agreed to long-term monitoring from cohort 1 were confirmed alive at the four-year follow-up point, corresponding to an overall survival (OS) rate of 69%. This demonstrates a durable benefit of Ultimovac's lead cancer vaccine, in our view, indicating no confirmed patient deaths since the three-year follow-up point for this cohort. Four-year survival data in both cohorts are anticipated in Q224. We note that the UV1-103 study is treating the same patient population as the Phase II INITIUM trial, for which top-line results are expected in H124. We believe that the readouts for UV1 as a potential treatment for malignant melanoma in this period could represent a major catalyst for investor attention.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...