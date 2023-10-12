DJ ROCTOOL: ROCTOOL: HALF YEAR RESULTS 2023

ROCTOOL ROCTOOL: ROCTOOL: HALF YEAR RESULTS 2023 12-Oct-2023 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release 12th October 2023 - 6:00pm CEST HALF YEAR RESULTS 2023 -- Sales growth of 24 % -- Positive EBITDA -- Stable Cash Position Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialists in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and composites, present its consolidated first-half results to June 30, 2023. Mathieu Boulanger, Roctool CEO: "The implementation of Roctool technology continues, and we can only be very proud of the first six months of the year. I'd like to thank all my teams for their hard work. Even though the economic climate is uncertain, and the stock market is being rocked by inflation and rising interest rates, our solutions have continued to win over customers and prospects in the first half of the year, and our results have continued to improve over the last 3 years. Our partnership strategy is beginning to bear fruit, and we are mobilized for the second half of the year, especially as we now have players such as ENRX on our side. With visibility reduced in the second half of the year, our priority is to secure new projects and deliver them before the end of the year. Consolidated figures (in KEUR) H1 2023 H1 2022 - vs22 S1 2021 - vs21 Sales figures 5099 4125 24% 2900 76% EBITDA 285 (26) - (909) - As % of sales 5,6% -0,6% -31% EBIT (Operating income) 249 37 - (1099) - Net income of consolidated companies 8 80 - (1197) -

Sales came to 5.1EURm, up +24% vs. H1 2022 and +76% vs. H1 2021, driven by sustained dynamism across all markets.

In line with expectations, sales grew across all sectors (beauty, consumer goods, industry and energy), and R&D made significant progress in future growth segments such as solar energy, hydrogen and low-carbon packaging. The company's commitment to eco-responsible packaging is taking shape with new projects in the beauty sector, and the development of ground-breaking innovations. In addition, this half-year underlines once again the success of Roctool's internationalization strategy, with nearly 90% of sales generated outside France. Solid overall results First-half year results continue the very positive trend of previous years. Driven by the strong appeal of its solutions, Roctool reported a +68% increase in equipment sales to 3.3EUR million compared with H1 2022.

Operating expenses were up +8% to 3.5EURm, compared with 3.2EURm in H1 2022. This included an increase in personnel costs of +7% vs. 2022, representing -40% of sales (vs. -46% of sales in 2022), and an increase in other operating costs of +10%, representing -27% of sales (vs. -30% of sales in 2022). Strong business growth in the first half of the year necessitated some technical reinforcements, but the cost of key raw materials and components for Roctool technology was carefully managed, despite inflation.

The Group EBITDA was positive at 0.3EURm, versus 0.0EURm in H1 2022.

This improvement in operating performance illustrates the positive trajectory Roctool has embarked upon. Thus, after the impact of financial income (-0.2 MEUR due to exchange rate effects), exceptional income and corporate income tax, net income remains very close to last year's level (vs. +0.1 MEUR in H1 2022, and -1.2 MEUR in 2021).

Strengthening the financial structure

The company's cash position improved to 1.5 MEUR at June 30, 2022, compared with 0.8 MEUR at December 31, 2022. Consolidated shareholders' equity at the end of June 2023 stood at EUR2.6 million, versus EUR2.3 million at December 31, 2022. Reduced visibility for the second half

First-half results and the signature in September of a major partnership with ENRX, confirm the acceleration of Roctool's development. With strategic choices already made more than two years ago, the company is continuing its deployment in the luxury and beauty sectors, with an increasingly virtuous and appealing packaging offering, and is also continuing to equip automotive transformers to help them improve process performance and part quality. The order portfolio is lower this summer than last year, but the sales momentum is very strong to promote Roctool solutions and generate new opportunities.

ORNAN2021 Information

On a proposal from management, the Board of Directors has decided to extend the maturity date of the ORNAN2021 bonds to March 31, 2024, as provided for at the ORNAN Mass General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of March 8, 2023.

Contact press / Investor relations

Aelyon

Valentine Boivin

+33 1 75 77 54 65

roctool@aelium.fr

À propos de Roctool: www.roctool.com

Roctool, specializes in rapid heat and cool technologies for plastic injection and composite molding. The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, consumer products, renewable energy, beauty packaging and medical. Roctool is an induction molding technology, working with plastic and composite including recycled materials. Roctool offers Engineering services,induction generators, tooling hardware and on-site support to manufacturers around the globe. Roctool technologies are well known for removing secondary operations which enable manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of the parts produced, as well as their environmental impact. Headquarters are found in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France), Roctool is present in the USA, China, Japan and Germany.

For more information: www.roctool.com

