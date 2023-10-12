Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
12.10.2023 | 19:38
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Revry: The 8th Annual QueerX Awards Complete Winners List

Revry's Awards Presented by Discover on October 11th Included Honorees Trace Lysette, Kylie Minogue and Alex Newell

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / Revry, the first global LGBTQ+ streaming service, premiered the 8th annual QueerX Awards on October 11th-National Coming Out Day, honoring influential personalities in culture, entertainment and sports who have impacted the LGBTQ+ community. Presented by Discover, viewers tuned in from around the world to watch Trace Lysette accept the coveted 2023 Visibility Award.

The 8th Annual QueerX Awards at the El Portal Theater in Los Angeles

Hosted by Arisce Wanzer and Dexter Mayfield, the 2023 QueerX Awards celebration includes appearances by Patricia Clarkson, Trixie Mattel, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Elix, Murray Hill, Biqtch Puddin', Alex Newell, Vernon François and Percy Rustomji.

Hosted by Arisce Wanzer and Dexter Mayfield, the 2023 QueerX Awards celebration includes appearances by Patricia Clarkson, Trixie Mattel, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Elix, Murray Hill, Biqtch Puddin', Alex Newell, Vernon François, and Percy Rustomji, host of Revry's Culture Q.

The complete list of winners can be found below.

  • Queer Anthem of the Year - "Padam Padam" - Kylie Minogue
  • Queer Athlete of the Year - Sha'Carri Richardson
  • Queer TikToker of the Year - @AaronTichenor
  • Queer Fashion Brand of the Year - Wild Fang
  • Ball Moment of The Year - Makaylah Basquiat $10k @ Pride Ball
  • Queer Twitch Streamer of the Year - Biqtch Puddin'
  • Queer Comedian of the Year - Roz Hernandez
  • Drag Artist of the Year - Murray Hill
  • Queer Podcast of the Year - The Bald and the Beautiful (Studio 71) with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo
  • Queer Cultural Moment of Year- Alex Newell 1st Non-Binary Person to Win a Tony
  • 2023 Queer Visibility Award - Trace Lysette

Past honorees and presenters include the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Angelica Ross, Bowen Yang, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Patton Oswalt, Dwyane Wade, Erica Wheeler, Mila Jam, Kim Petras, Biqtch Puddin', DeAndre Upshaw, Kidd Kenn & NextKidz, and Ninel Conde.

The 2023 QueerX Awards, presented by Discover, premiered on October 11th and are streaming globally and exclusively on Revry. Catch all the excitement for free on Revry's streaming channels, available on popular platforms like Samsung TV Plus, Roku, VIZIO WatchFree+, Plex, Rakuten TV, Philo, and more.

Watch the 2023 QueerX Awards on Revry.

Contact Information

Melissa Hourigan
melissa@fabricmedia.net
(720) 988-3856

SOURCE: Revry

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/792470/the-8th-annual-queerx-awards-complete-winners-list

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
