Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2023) - Resouro Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAU) (FSE: BU9) ("Resouro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as permitted by the Company's Articles, the Board of Directors of the Company has authorized and will proceed with changing the Company's name to "Resouro Strategic Metals Inc." (the "Name Change").

The Name Change will take effect at the open of market on or about October 17, 2023, with the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") trading under the symbol "RSM" on the TSXV.

The new CUSIP / ISIN assigned to the Common Shares will be 76134C1023 / CA76134C1023. No action will be required by existing shareholders with regards to the name and symbol change. The Name Change remains subject to final approval by the TSXV.

Chris Eager, CEO of Resouro, commented:

"With the significant increase in the land position of the Tiros Rare Earths and Titanium project, the name change from Resouro Gold Inc. to Resouro Stategic Metals Inc. more accurately reflects the Company's evolving direction from a pure gold play to a focus on titanium and rare earth minerals at the Tiros Project."

About the Company

Resouro is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the Tiros Project in Minas Gerais and the Novo Mundo Gold Project in Mato Grosso. Learn more about the Company on its website: https://resouro.com.

