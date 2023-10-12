Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2023) - Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that BMO Capital Markets, as underwriter to the previously announced C$9.5 million bought deal financing of 27,200,000 units of the Company ("Units") that closed on October 5, 2023 (the "Offering"), has notified the Company that it has elected not to exercise the over-allotment option related to the Offering (the "Over-Allotment Option"). Please see the Company's news release dated October 5, 2023 for details related to the closing of the Offering and the Over-Allotment Option.

Pursuant to the Offering, each Unit was comprised of one common share in the authorized share structure of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.42 per Warrant Share until October 5, 2028. The Company has applied to list the Warrants for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and anticipates the Warrants to be trading on the TSXV under the symbol BCM.WT on or about October 17, 2023. The ISIN and CUSIP numbers of the Warrants are CA07380N1877 and 07380N187, respectively.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the Warrants may not be exercised by, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person or any person within the United States absent exemptions from such registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the U.S., nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

