Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2023) - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or the "Company") reports the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on October 12, 2023.

Shareholders elected all directors nominated by management, as follows:

Director Percentage of Votes For Pierre Alarie 78.83% Gary Arca 78.84% Robert Eadie 78.87% Jordan Estra 99.76% Salvador Garcia 78.87% Tanya Lutzke 99.73% Federico Villaseñor 99.76%

Shareholders also approved all other matters presented at the Meeting, including the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of Starcore and the approval of the acquisition of the outstanding shares of EU Gold Mining Inc., all as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Robert Eadie as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pierre Alarie as President, Salvador Garcia as Chief Operating Officer, Gary Arca as Chief Financial Officer, Cory Kent as Corporate Secretary and Krista Tau-Martinez as VP, Corporate Affairs.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. This base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America. The company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

