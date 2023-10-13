

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The New Zealand dollar fell to an 8-day low of 0.5916 against the U.S. dollar and a 1-week low of 88.59 against the yen, from recent highs of 0.5929 and 88.71, respectively.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi dropped to a 9-day low of 1.7826 and a 1-week low of 1.0694 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7796 and 1.0669, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.58 against the greenback, 87.00 against the yen, 1.80 against the euro and 1.07 against the aussie.



