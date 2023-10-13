

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China consumer price inflation remained flat in September and producer prices continued to decline, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The consumer price index remained unchanged on a yearly basis after a 0.1 percent gain in August. Prices were forecast to climb 0.2 percent.



Core inflation excluding food and energy held steady at 0.8 percent in September.



Food prices were down 3.2 percent annually and services prices increased 1.3 percent.



Producer prices posted an annual fall of 2.5 percent in September but slower than the 3.0 percent decrease in August. Economists had forecast prices to decline 2.4 percent.



