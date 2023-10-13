

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports declined less than expected in September, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.



Exports registered a decrease of 6.2 percent in September compared to the previous year. This was slower than the expected decline of 7.6 percent and the 8.8 percent fall seen in August.



At the same time, imports also decreased 6.2 percent annually, slower than the 7.3 percent fall in August. Imports were forecast to drop 6.0 percent.



Consequently, the trade surplus rose to $77.7 billion from $68.4 billion in August. The expected level was $70.0 billion.



