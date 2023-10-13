EQS-News: Monty Mobile / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Monty Mobile Showcase their Elevated Mobile Digital Banking Services at 18th edition of the Wholesale Agreements and Solutions (WAS18) in Croatia Monty Mobile ( https://MontyMobile.com/ ), the fast-growing global telecommunication company offering innovative technology and communication solutions, is participating in the 18th edition of the Wholesale Agreements and Solutions (WAS) conference, taking place in Šibenik, Croatia between the 16th and the 19th of October 2023. The conference provides an exclusive opportunity for GSMA members to connect with their peers and partners. It serves as a platform to develop relationships, discuss key services and contracts, exchange knowledge, enhance their global roaming footprint, and access many operators, ecosystem vendors and solutions in one place. Attendees can gain a comprehensive view of the industry, and learn about the latest developments in areas such as 5G and network slicing, VoLTE and the future of roaming. CEO of Monty Mobile, Hassan Mansour, stated: "We are as excited to take part of this year's edition of WAS, as we have in the past editions. At Monty Mobile, we pride ourselves for being pioneers and innovators in the telecommunication industry, this is why, we are always on the lookout for new technologies and breakthroughs to provide our customers with reliable, state of the art GSM services and this is what this conference helps us achieve". During the conference, Monty Mobile showcased their newest innovation: Mobile Digital Banking Services (MDBS), a comprehensive solution designed to streamline the digital banking transformation journey for telcos and promote financial inclusion, giving unbanked and underserved subscribers control over their finances like never before. Regardless of their current position in the digital landscape, MDBS is engineered to accelerate their growth trajectory, giving them the power to enhance their product offerings and transition to offer an unparalleled banking experience. With its elevated eWallet offering, MDBS empowers telcos to enrich their digital product portfolio, particularly e-wallet services, thus opening the door to a world of digital transactions and financial inclusion for subscribers. MDBS also enables telcos to enrich their subscribers' non-financial journeys by incorporating financial products and services through exploring Banking-as-a-service (BAAS) and embedded finance opportunities. With MDBS, telcos have the potential to outpace competitors by evolving into fully customer-centric banking applications. This transformation delivers personalized and proactive digital banking experiences to subscribers, propelling telcos into the realm of comprehensive banking services. "Our state-of-the-art technology, coupled with a strategic and intelligent partnership approach involving banks, financial institutions, and financial service facilitators, empowers our customers to enhance their offering and add value to their subscribers' journey", explained Mansour. "In this digital era, telcos will be able to redefine their role by harnessing cutting-edge technology and our Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) proposition, allowing for the seamless, secure, and rapid deployment of innovative technological solutions, ultimately enhancing the overall customer experience", he continued. Monty Mobile offers its clients an effortless integration of financial products that will deliver a seamless and intuitive financial experience to subscribers, including basic transactions, sophisticated budgeting, and goal setting capabilities to empower financial freedom by allowing subscribers to open multiple wallets on a secure and easy to use platform. It is worth mentioning that Monty Mobile will be hosting the next edition, WAS#19, which will be taking place in Turkey next year. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Monty Mobile. Download image: https://apo-opa.info/3PRNP7y (Monty Mobile's MDBS)



