UAB Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" launches EUR 8 million bond issue

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2023-10-13 07:30 CEST -- "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I," a leading real estate fund managed by "Capitalica Asset Management," a subsidiary of the SBA Group, launches a public bond issue worth EUR 8 million and offers investors an annual coupon of 5,5% plus 6-month EURIBOR. The funds raised will be used for the development of "VERDE," a unique green-concept office complex located in Riga's central Skanst district. The placement of the two-year debt notes will take place in a single tranche from 13th to 26th October, 2023. "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" bonds will be offered to private and institutional investors, who will be paid the proposed annual interest on a semi-annual basis until 26th October 2025. The minimum investment amount is EUR 100. "Since the fund's launch in 2016, we have received strong investor interest and support for our growth strategy. The Fund has already achieved an investment return of 177.79% since its inception, which confirms the market attractiveness of our strategic focus on investing in green, inner-city buildings. "VERDE's" strategic location and architecture have already earned the trust of international companies, and the building has been awarded the BREEAM "Excellent" Sustainability certificate. As the business center continues to be successfully developed, we believe that the interest in the new bond issue will remain high this time as well," comments Mindaugas Liaudanskas, CEO of "Capitalica Asset Management." The bonds are distributed by Šiauliu bankas. The newly issued bonds will be listed on "First North", an alternative securities market administered by "Nasdaq Vilnius." ABOUT CAPITALICA ASSET MANAGEMENT "Capitalica Asset Management" (www.capitalica.lt) is an investment management company that manages investment funds investing in commercial real estate in the Baltic States and the East-Central Europe region. Utilising its expertise in capital markets, real estate and investment funds, the company provides private and institutional investors with stable returns. CAM funds are licensed and supervised by the Bank of Lithuania and its bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. "Capitalica Asset Management" is majority-owned (70%) by SBA Group, one of the largest Lithuanian business groups, and another 30% by "Fox Holdings," a company owned by A. Baršys (Chairman of the Board of "Capitalica Asset Management"). Mindaugas Liaudanskas CEO of Capitalica Asset Management mindaugas.liaudanskas@capitalica.lt +370 612 30412