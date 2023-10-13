Anzeige
Freitag, 13.10.2023

13.10.2023 | 07:34
UAB Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" launches EUR 8 million bond issue

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2023-10-13 07:30 CEST --


"Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I," a leading real estate fund managed by
"Capitalica Asset Management," a subsidiary of the SBA Group, launches a public
bond issue worth EUR 8 million and offers investors an annual coupon of 5,5%
plus 6-month EURIBOR. 

The funds raised will be used for the development of "VERDE," a unique
green-concept office complex located in Riga's central Skanst district. 

The placement of the two-year debt notes will take place in a single tranche
from 13th to 26th October, 2023. "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" bonds
will be offered to private and institutional investors, who will be paid the
proposed annual interest on a semi-annual basis until 26th October 2025. The
minimum investment amount is EUR 100. 

"Since the fund's launch in 2016, we have received strong investor interest and
support for our growth strategy. The Fund has already achieved an investment
return of 177.79% since its inception, which confirms the market attractiveness
of our strategic focus on investing in green, inner-city buildings. "VERDE's"
strategic location and architecture have already earned the trust of
international companies, and the building has been awarded the BREEAM
"Excellent" Sustainability certificate. As the business center continues to be
successfully developed, we believe that the interest in the new bond issue will
remain high this time as well," comments Mindaugas Liaudanskas, CEO of
"Capitalica Asset Management." 

The bonds are distributed by Šiauliu bankas. The newly issued bonds will be
listed on "First North", an alternative securities market administered by
"Nasdaq Vilnius." 



ABOUT CAPITALICA ASSET MANAGEMENT

"Capitalica Asset Management" (www.capitalica.lt) is an investment management
company that manages investment funds investing in commercial real estate in
the Baltic States and the East-Central Europe region. Utilising its expertise
in capital markets, real estate and investment funds, the company provides
private and institutional investors with stable returns. CAM funds are licensed
and supervised by the Bank of Lithuania and its bonds are listed on the Nasdaq
Stock Exchange. "Capitalica Asset Management" is majority-owned (70%) by SBA
Group, one of the largest Lithuanian business groups, and another 30% by "Fox
Holdings," a company owned by A. Baršys (Chairman of the Board of "Capitalica
Asset Management"). 


     Mindaugas Liaudanskas
     CEO of Capitalica Asset Management
     mindaugas.liaudanskas@capitalica.lt
     +370 612 30412
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
