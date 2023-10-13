SBM Offshore N.V.: SBM Offshore awarded FEED contracts for Whiptail project in Guyana

October 13, 2023

SBM Offshore is pleased to announce it has been awarded contracts to perform Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) for a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO) for the Whiptail development project in Guyana.

Following FEED and subject to government approvals in Guyana of the development plan, project sanction including final investment decision by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, an affiliate of ExxonMobil Corporation, to release the second phase of work, SBM Offshore will construct and install the FPSO. The FEED contract award triggers the initial release of funds by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited to begin FEED activities, and commits a Fast4Ward® hull for the execution of the Whiptail development project in Guyana.

Under the contracts, the FPSO's ownership is expected to be transferred to the client at the end of the construction period and before start of operations in Guyana. The construction costs are expected to be partially funded by senior loans which will be repaid at the time of the FPSO's transfer to the client.

SBM Offshore is expected to operate the FPSO through its integrated operations and maintenance model combining SBM Offshore and ExxonMobil's expertise and experience, leveraging key learnings and the operational excellence of the units currently deployed in Guyana.

SBM Offshore will design and construct the FPSO using its industry-leading Fast4Ward® program using the Company's seventh new build, Multi-Purpose Floater hull, combined with several standardized topsides modules. The FPSO will be designed to produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day, will have associated gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 300,000 barrels per day. The FPSO will be spread moored in water depth of about 1,630 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

Building on the experience to date of FPSOs Liza Destiny, Liza Unity,Prosperity and ONE GUYANA, SBM Offshore continues to commit to local content development in Guyana by sourcing fabrication scope locally and integrating Guyanese engineers into the execution and operational teams.

Bruno Chabas, SBM Offshore's Chief Executive Officer:

"We are proud to announce ExxonMobil Guyana has awarded the contracts for a fifth FPSO from SBM Offshore in Guyana. This project demonstrates once more the value that our industry-leading Fast4Ward® program brings to our clients and other stakeholders while delivering carbon efficient energy to the world."

Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore designs, builds, installs and operates offshore floating facilities for the offshore energy industry. As a leading technology provider, we put our marine expertise at the service of a responsible energy transition by reducing emissions from fossil fuel production, while developing cleaner solutions for renewable energy sources.

More than 7,000 SBMers worldwide are committed to sharing their experience to deliver safe, sustainable and affordable energy from the oceans for generations to come.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

