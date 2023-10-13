Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Expansion

Lonza Announces New Filling Line for Commercial Supply of Antibody-Drug Conjugates for a Dedicated Customer



13.10.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST



The new cGMP filling line at Lonza's Stein (CH) site will enable handling and filling of bioconjugates for commercial supply

Expansion of filling capacity will enhance Lonza's end-to-end integrated offering for manufacturing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) drug substance and drug product

Approximately 115 new jobs anticipated at Lonza Stein (CH), with operations starting in 2027 Basel, Switzerland, 13 October 2023 - Lonza, a global manufacturing partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutraceutical markets, today announced the extension of a collaboration with a major biopharmaceutical partner for the commercial-scale filling of ADCs. Under the terms of the agreement, Lonza will construct a dedicated commercial-scale aseptic cGMP filling line at its Stein (CH) site. The new dedicated filling line will enable the aseptic filling of highly-potent ADCs and lyophilization under containment. The additional filling capabilities further strengthen Lonza's capacity and flexibility in supporting both clinical and commercial supply of bioconjugates. The extended customer agreement builds upon a successful multi-year relationship spanning the manufacturing of highly-potent payloads, drug-linker and conjugation services , and the large-scale supply of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). The filling line is expected to be operational in 2027 and is anticipated to create approximately 115 new jobs at peak capacity. The additional filling line in Stein (CH) marks another milestone in the growth of Lonza's leading Drug Product Services (DPS) offering. It follows the recent completion of a filling line in Visp (CH) and the groundbreaking of a large-scale commercial filling facility in Stein (CH), delivered by an investment of approximately CHF 500 million. Peter Droc, Head of Drug Product Services, Lonza, added: "The new dedicated cGMP commercial line in Stein (CH) will complement Lonza's global manufacturing network and will further strengthen our capabilities within Drug Product Services, encompassing drug product formulation and analytical development, and early-launch, clinical filling and commercial filling." The value of the total bioconjugates market is currently USD 33 billion, of which the ADC market is valued at USD 10 billion. The ADC market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% between 2023 and 2028[1]. As a leading CDMO for bioconjugates, Lonza has produced over 1,000 cGMP batches for more than 70 programs since 2006. Lonza offers customers an integrated solution, including the technologies required to deliver bioconjugate products, and an end-to-end manufacturing offering spanning drug substance and drug product development, manufacturing and filling. Additional Information For more information on Lonza's Drug Product Services offering, visit: https://www.lonza.com/biologics/parenteral-drug-product. To learn more about Lonza's Bioconjugation offering, visit: https://www.lonza.com/biologics/bioconjugates. [1] Lonza Market Intelligence, EvaluatePharma About Lonza Lonza is a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene and Capsules & Health Ingredients.Our unparalleled breadth of offerings across divisions enables our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare industry. Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With more than 17,500 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 922 million in Half-Year 2023. Find out more at www.lonza.com Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn

