

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from the euro area is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden publishes consumer price data for September. Inflation is forecast to ease to 6.3 percent from 7.5 percent in August.



At 2.30 am ET, producer and import prices are due from Switzerland.



In the meantime, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office is slated to issue final industrial output data for August.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE releases final inflation figures for September. The preliminary estimate showed that consumer price inflation held steady at 4.9 percent.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases consumer price data for September. The statistical office is set to confirm annual inflation at 3.5 percent.



At 4.00 am ET, final inflation figures are due from Poland.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area industrial production for August. Economists forecast output to gain 0.1 percent on month, in contrast to 1.1 percent fall in July.



