Freitag, 13.10.2023
GlobeNewswire
13.10.2023 | 08:22
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (238/23)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CHR) due to an ordinary dividend of DKK
7.72, gross return futures in Novozymes A/S ser. B (NZYMB) due to an ordinary
dividend of DKK 4.20. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, October
13, 2023. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures prices have decreased by the
dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the
adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "X" or "Y" in the series designation, and have
also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1170886
