NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (238/23)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return futures in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CHR) due to an ordinary dividend of DKK 7.72, gross return futures in Novozymes A/S ser. B (NZYMB) due to an ordinary dividend of DKK 4.20. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, October 13, 2023. As a result of the adjustment gross return futures prices have decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the adjustment. Adjusted series have received "X" or "Y" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1170886