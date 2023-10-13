DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 13-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 October 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 12 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.180 GBP1.012 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.166 GBP1.006 GBP1.010746 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.173324

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 662,996,824 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5292 1.168 XDUB 08:31:42 00067326783TRLO0 4882 1.176 XDUB 09:37:56 00067329455TRLO0 3690 1.180 XDUB 11:21:32 00067334756TRLO0 5000 1.180 XDUB 11:21:32 00067334755TRLO0 4667 1.180 XDUB 11:21:32 00067334754TRLO0 5944 1.176 XDUB 11:23:00 00067334808TRLO0 5917 1.172 XDUB 11:30:37 00067335260TRLO0 9980 1.174 XDUB 11:30:37 00067335261TRLO0 2329 1.176 XDUB 12:29:19 00067337474TRLO0 5138 1.176 XDUB 12:38:06 00067337742TRLO0 5242 1.174 XDUB 13:40:35 00067339754TRLO0 5318 1.174 XDUB 13:40:35 00067339753TRLO0 5045 1.174 XDUB 13:40:35 00067339752TRLO0 4907 1.174 XDUB 13:40:35 00067339751TRLO0 5028 1.174 XDUB 13:40:35 00067339750TRLO0 7016 1.174 XDUB 13:40:35 00067339749TRLO0 5410 1.172 XDUB 14:09:16 00067340889TRLO0 6186 1.172 XDUB 14:09:16 00067340888TRLO0 5424 1.172 XDUB 14:09:16 00067340887TRLO0 4824 1.174 XDUB 14:21:20 00067341296TRLO0 853 1.172 XDUB 14:21:20 00067341297TRLO0 4476 1.172 XDUB 14:21:20 00067341298TRLO0 2344 1.176 XDUB 14:29:41 00067341654TRLO0 2330 1.176 XDUB 14:29:41 00067341653TRLO0 954 1.176 XDUB 14:29:41 00067341652TRLO0 2330 1.176 XDUB 14:30:39 00067341700TRLO0 2330 1.176 XDUB 14:31:19 00067341732TRLO0 2330 1.176 XDUB 14:31:39 00067341738TRLO0 2330 1.176 XDUB 14:31:59 00067341767TRLO0 2330 1.176 XDUB 14:32:19 00067341820TRLO0 2330 1.176 XDUB 14:32:49 00067341827TRLO0 379 1.174 XDUB 14:33:21 00067341856TRLO0 5002 1.174 XDUB 14:33:21 00067341855TRLO0 3084 1.172 XDUB 14:40:08 00067342427TRLO0 1757 1.172 XDUB 14:40:08 00067342426TRLO0 80 1.172 XDUB 14:40:08 00067342425TRLO0 832 1.172 XDUB 14:42:08 00067342552TRLO0 2000 1.172 XDUB 14:42:08 00067342551TRLO0 1300 1.168 XDUB 14:57:27 00067343635TRLO0 1598 1.168 XDUB 15:02:15 00067343912TRLO0 2000 1.168 XDUB 15:02:15 00067343911TRLO0 5201 1.166 XDUB 15:02:19 00067343916TRLO0 4827 1.170 XDUB 15:24:34 00067344962TRLO0 3112 1.170 XDUB 15:24:34 00067344963TRLO0 5367 1.170 XDUB 15:35:12 00067345393TRLO0 5125 1.168 XDUB 15:35:42 00067345411TRLO0 3352 1.172 XDUB 16:03:00 00067347113TRLO0 3410 1.172 XDUB 16:03:00 00067347112TRLO0 347 1.172 XDUB 16:03:00 00067347111TRLO0 3082 1.172 XDUB 16:03:00 00067347110TRLO0 1144 1.172 XDUB 16:03:00 00067347109TRLO0 4824 1.172 XDUB 16:04:15 00067347215TRLO0 3352 1.174 XDUB 16:14:30 00067348000TRLO0 1700 1.174 XDUB 16:14:30 00067347999TRLO0 2486 1.174 XDUB 16:14:30 00067347998TRLO0 348 1.174 XDUB 16:16:59 00067348179TRLO0 2115 1.174 XDUB 16:16:59 00067348178TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 119 101.20 XLON 13:40:41 00067339758TRLO0 6704 101.20 XLON 13:40:51 00067339762TRLO0 54 101.20 XLON 13:41:25 00067339786TRLO0 1463 101.20 XLON 13:41:25 00067339787TRLO0 332 101.20 XLON 13:41:26 00067339788TRLO0 182 101.20 XLON 13:42:06 00067339813TRLO0 103 101.20 XLON 13:42:06 00067339814TRLO0 9 101.20 XLON 13:42:06 00067339815TRLO0 5126 101.20 XLON 13:42:06 00067339816TRLO0 2352 101.20 XLON 14:09:16 00067340881TRLO0 2524 101.20 XLON 14:09:16 00067340882TRLO0 6817 101.20 XLON 14:09:16 00067340883TRLO0 1167 101.20 XLON 14:09:16 00067340884TRLO0 1203 101.20 XLON 14:09:16 00067340885TRLO0 7063 101.20 XLON 14:09:16 00067340886TRLO0 174 101.20 XLON 14:09:16 00067340890TRLO0 139 101.20 XLON 14:09:16 00067340891TRLO0 4959 101.20 XLON 14:09:16 00067340892TRLO0 5744 101.20 XLON 14:21:20 00067341295TRLO0 2829 101.00 XLON 14:21:20 00067341299TRLO0 1860 101.00 XLON 14:21:20 00067341300TRLO0 244 101.00 XLON 14:21:20 00067341301TRLO0 187 101.20 XLON 14:33:21 00067341854TRLO0 5263 101.20 XLON 14:40:08 00067342422TRLO0 680 101.20 XLON 14:40:08 00067342423TRLO0 4360 101.20 XLON 14:40:08 00067342424TRLO0 832 101.00 XLON 14:45:10 00067342904TRLO0 5280 101.00 XLON 14:45:10 00067342905TRLO0 4565 100.60 XLON 15:02:19 00067343914TRLO0

