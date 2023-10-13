Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Anzeige
Freitag, 13.10.2023
13.10.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
13 October 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 12 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.180     GBP1.012 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.166     GBP1.006 
                                    GBP1.010746 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.173324

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 662,996,824 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5292       1.168         XDUB      08:31:42      00067326783TRLO0 
4882       1.176         XDUB      09:37:56      00067329455TRLO0 
3690       1.180         XDUB      11:21:32      00067334756TRLO0 
5000       1.180         XDUB      11:21:32      00067334755TRLO0 
4667       1.180         XDUB      11:21:32      00067334754TRLO0 
5944       1.176         XDUB      11:23:00      00067334808TRLO0 
5917       1.172         XDUB      11:30:37      00067335260TRLO0 
9980       1.174         XDUB      11:30:37      00067335261TRLO0 
2329       1.176         XDUB      12:29:19      00067337474TRLO0 
5138       1.176         XDUB      12:38:06      00067337742TRLO0 
5242       1.174         XDUB      13:40:35      00067339754TRLO0 
5318       1.174         XDUB      13:40:35      00067339753TRLO0 
5045       1.174         XDUB      13:40:35      00067339752TRLO0 
4907       1.174         XDUB      13:40:35      00067339751TRLO0 
5028       1.174         XDUB      13:40:35      00067339750TRLO0 
7016       1.174         XDUB      13:40:35      00067339749TRLO0 
5410       1.172         XDUB      14:09:16      00067340889TRLO0 
6186       1.172         XDUB      14:09:16      00067340888TRLO0 
5424       1.172         XDUB      14:09:16      00067340887TRLO0 
4824       1.174         XDUB      14:21:20      00067341296TRLO0 
853       1.172         XDUB      14:21:20      00067341297TRLO0 
4476       1.172         XDUB      14:21:20      00067341298TRLO0 
2344       1.176         XDUB      14:29:41      00067341654TRLO0 
2330       1.176         XDUB      14:29:41      00067341653TRLO0 
954       1.176         XDUB      14:29:41      00067341652TRLO0 
2330       1.176         XDUB      14:30:39      00067341700TRLO0 
2330       1.176         XDUB      14:31:19      00067341732TRLO0 
2330       1.176         XDUB      14:31:39      00067341738TRLO0 
2330       1.176         XDUB      14:31:59      00067341767TRLO0 
2330       1.176         XDUB      14:32:19      00067341820TRLO0 
2330       1.176         XDUB      14:32:49      00067341827TRLO0 
379       1.174         XDUB      14:33:21      00067341856TRLO0 
5002       1.174         XDUB      14:33:21      00067341855TRLO0 
3084       1.172         XDUB      14:40:08      00067342427TRLO0 
1757       1.172         XDUB      14:40:08      00067342426TRLO0 
80        1.172         XDUB      14:40:08      00067342425TRLO0 
832       1.172         XDUB      14:42:08      00067342552TRLO0 
2000       1.172         XDUB      14:42:08      00067342551TRLO0 
1300       1.168         XDUB      14:57:27      00067343635TRLO0 
1598       1.168         XDUB      15:02:15      00067343912TRLO0 
2000       1.168         XDUB      15:02:15      00067343911TRLO0 
5201       1.166         XDUB      15:02:19      00067343916TRLO0 
4827       1.170         XDUB      15:24:34      00067344962TRLO0 
3112       1.170         XDUB      15:24:34      00067344963TRLO0 
5367       1.170         XDUB      15:35:12      00067345393TRLO0 
5125       1.168         XDUB      15:35:42      00067345411TRLO0 
3352       1.172         XDUB      16:03:00      00067347113TRLO0 
3410       1.172         XDUB      16:03:00      00067347112TRLO0 
347       1.172         XDUB      16:03:00      00067347111TRLO0 
3082       1.172         XDUB      16:03:00      00067347110TRLO0 
1144       1.172         XDUB      16:03:00      00067347109TRLO0 
4824       1.172         XDUB      16:04:15      00067347215TRLO0 
3352       1.174         XDUB      16:14:30      00067348000TRLO0 
1700       1.174         XDUB      16:14:30      00067347999TRLO0 
2486       1.174         XDUB      16:14:30      00067347998TRLO0 
348       1.174         XDUB      16:16:59      00067348179TRLO0 
2115       1.174         XDUB      16:16:59      00067348178TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
119       101.20        XLON      13:40:41      00067339758TRLO0 
6704       101.20        XLON      13:40:51      00067339762TRLO0 
54        101.20        XLON      13:41:25      00067339786TRLO0 
1463       101.20        XLON      13:41:25      00067339787TRLO0 
332       101.20        XLON      13:41:26      00067339788TRLO0 
182       101.20        XLON      13:42:06      00067339813TRLO0 
103       101.20        XLON      13:42:06      00067339814TRLO0 
9        101.20        XLON      13:42:06      00067339815TRLO0 
5126       101.20        XLON      13:42:06      00067339816TRLO0 
2352       101.20        XLON      14:09:16      00067340881TRLO0 
2524       101.20        XLON      14:09:16      00067340882TRLO0 
6817       101.20        XLON      14:09:16      00067340883TRLO0 
1167       101.20        XLON      14:09:16      00067340884TRLO0 
1203       101.20        XLON      14:09:16      00067340885TRLO0 
7063       101.20        XLON      14:09:16      00067340886TRLO0 
174       101.20        XLON      14:09:16      00067340890TRLO0 
139       101.20        XLON      14:09:16      00067340891TRLO0 
4959       101.20        XLON      14:09:16      00067340892TRLO0 
5744       101.20        XLON      14:21:20      00067341295TRLO0 
2829       101.00        XLON      14:21:20      00067341299TRLO0 
1860       101.00        XLON      14:21:20      00067341300TRLO0 
244       101.00        XLON      14:21:20      00067341301TRLO0 
187       101.20        XLON      14:33:21      00067341854TRLO0 
5263       101.20        XLON      14:40:08      00067342422TRLO0 
680       101.20        XLON      14:40:08      00067342423TRLO0 
4360       101.20        XLON      14:40:08      00067342424TRLO0 
832       101.00        XLON      14:45:10      00067342904TRLO0 
5280       101.00        XLON      14:45:10      00067342905TRLO0 
4565       100.60        XLON      15:02:19      00067343914TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

1272       100.60        XLON      15:02:19      00067343915TRLO0 
3750       100.80        XLON      15:11:50      00067344231TRLO0 
5577       100.80        XLON      15:28:20      00067345095TRLO0 
2989       100.80        XLON      15:41:33      00067345713TRLO0 
2092       100.80        XLON      15:41:33      00067345714TRLO0 
5311       101.00        XLON      16:02:12      00067347073TRLO0 
3102       101.20        XLON      16:07:00      00067347409TRLO0 
3573       101.20        XLON      16:07:00      00067347410TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  277773 
EQS News ID:  1748013 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1748013&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

