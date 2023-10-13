

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group Plc (ASHM.L), an asset manager focused on emerging markets, reported Friday that its first-quarter assets under management or AuM was estimated to be $51.7 billion, down 8 percent from the preceding fourth quarter's $55.9 billion.



The AuM was down mainly reflecting negative investment performance of $1.3 billion and net outflows of $2.9 billion.



Fixed income AuM dropped 9 percent sequentially to $44.1 billion. As expected in this environment, Ashmore's main fixed income and equity strategies modestly underperformed over the three months.



Mark Coombs, Chief Executive Officer, Ashmore, said, 'Emerging Markets were largely rangebound this quarter and overall delivered slightly negative returns. After three quarters of positive returns, such a period of consolidation within a longer recovery cycle is normal, and there continue to be positive fundamental trends in Emerging Markets.'



Ashmore said it continues to deliver longer-term outperformance for clients across a broad range of strategies and is well-positioned to benefit from further recovery in Emerging Markets.



