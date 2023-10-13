

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Telia Company AB (TLSNY.PK), a Swedish telecom company, announced on Thursday that it has appointed Patrik Hofbauer as its president and chief executive officer, effective February 1, 2024.



Hofbauer will fill the role left by Allison Kirkby, who resigned from the company in July.



Patrik Hofbauer has extensive experience in the telecom and media industry and has been the chief executive of many companies like Telenor, Telenor Broadcasting, Clear Channel, Canal Digital and many more.



On Thursday, Telia shares closed at SEK23.73 up 0.08% in Stockholm.



