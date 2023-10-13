DJ Picton Property Income (PCTN) - Value-enhancing asset management

Edison Investment Research Limited Picton Property Income (PCTN) - Value-enhancing asset management 13-Oct-2023 / 07:15 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------London, UK, 13 October 2023Picton Property Income (PCTN) - Value-enhancing asset management Ahead of interim results covering the six months to 30 September 2023, to be published in November, Picton Property Income has published a portfolio and asset management update. The company expects the continued progress with a range of initiatives, across all sectors, including leasing, asset enhancement and non-core disposal, to be accretive to NAV and income. Ahead of the results, our forecasts are unchanged. The support that asset management provides for property valuations, as well as income, provides a counterweight to continuing, moderate (low-single-digit percent) market weakness. Fundamental support for industrial assets is generating modest gains, offset by offices and, to a lesser extent, retail and leisure. Click here to view the full report.All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first company in-market 17 years ago, Edison has more than 100 employees and covers every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Sydney and Wellington. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Martyn King +44 (0)20 3077 5700 financials@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

