Exploratory work and detailed site investigations have started for the 2 GW Borumba Dam pumped hydro project in Queensland, Australia.From pv magazine Australia Queensland Hydro said geotechnical exploratory drilling which will help inform the environmental impact statement (EIS) process has started at the site of the Borumba Dam pumped hydro project. The AUD 14.2 billion ($8.96 billion) project is expected to provide 2 GW of dispatchable generating capacity and approximately 48,000 MWh of large-scale storage to the National Electricity Market. State-owned Queensland Hydro also said the state's ...

