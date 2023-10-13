

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Wealth management firm St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) Friday responded to the recent media speculations about its fees and charges structures.



Although the company has completed its work to abide by FCA's (Financial Conduct Authority) Consumer Duty regulation, which came into effective on July 31, it is still assessing its fees and charging models, the company said in a statement. FCA has set out the new Consumer Duty regulation to set higher standards of consumer protection in the financial services space to deliver good client outcomes.



'Whilst the evaluation has not yet been completed and therefore no decision has been made, we are confident that all the options under consideration will ensure value for clients and a strong, secure, and sustainable business for all stakeholders. We naturally continue to engage with all of our primary regulators during this process,' St. James's Place said.



