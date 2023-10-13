AM Best will host its annual Europe Insurance Market and Methodology Briefings on Tuesday, 7 November 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (GMT) at etc.venues St. Paul's in London. Adrian Cox, CEO of Beazley, will deliver the keynote presentation.

As insurers' capital management comes under the spotlight, an expert panel including Brian Bisset, group chief financial officer, Convex; Shireen Gammoh, global head of Capital Advisory and Modelling, Gallagher Re; Andy Moore, London Market leader and U.K. insurance regulatory leader, PwC; and Mathilde Jakobsen, senior director, analytics, AM Best, will discuss how to manage investor, regulatory and rating agency expectations. During the day, delegates also will hear senior AM Best rating analysts share insights on the impact on insurers of inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, cyber exposures, banking instability and geopolitical and climate risks.

Additionally, speakers will explore the evolution of the insurance distribution model and other emerging dynamics for delegated underwriting authority enterprises. Presentations on the state of the global reinsurance industry and AM Best's Credit Rating activity and outlooks for the EMEA region are scheduled as well.

The afternoon sessions will examine benchmarking analysis of EMEA insurers and a closer look at planned revisions to AM Best's core methodology and holding company analysis and available capital criteria procedure. AM Best analysts will also share thoughts on the importance of stress testing in the rating process.

Doors will open for the Insurance Market Briefing at 8:30 a.m. GMT, with sessions beginning at 9:00 a.m. A networking lunch will follow the first market briefing. The afternoon Methodology Briefing begins at 2:00 p.m. To register to attend any sessions of this conference, or for more information, please visit http://www.ambest.com/conference/IMBE2023/index.html

