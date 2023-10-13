Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 13
[12.10.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.10.23
IE000LZC9NM0
7,315,491.00
USD
0
43,523,713.84
5.9495
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.10.23
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,034,940.00
EUR
0
16,391,942.00
5.4011
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.10.23
IE000GETKIK8
4,635,921.00
GBP
0
37,122,783.29
8.0076
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.10.23
IE000XIITCN5
824,976.00
GBP
0
5,979,078.89
7.2476