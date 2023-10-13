Salins group, the leading salt producer in France, has joined forces with Compagnie Nationale du Rhône and its subsidiary, Vensolair, to build 100 MW of solar on unused salt marshes in southern France. The two companies say they might also build experimental projects on operational salt production sites.From pv magazine France Compagnie Nationale du Rhône (CNR) and its subsidiary, Vensolair, have partnered with the Salins group, a major European salt producer, to create ground-mounted PV plants on multiple salt production sites. CNR aims to install approximately 100 MW of solar capacity through ...

