Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc (U10C LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Oct-2023 / 09:11 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 6.3596 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12507805 CODE: U10C LN ISIN: LU1407890547

October 13, 2023 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)