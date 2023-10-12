Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.: Nurix Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

Announced strategic collaboration with Seagen to develop a portfolio of Degrader-Antibody Conjugates, resulting in a $60 million upfront payment



Achieved an additional $8 million in research milestones for the quarter, resulting in milestone and license fee payments totaling $35.5 million year-to-date from Gilead and Sanofi

Maintained strong financial position with cash runway into the second quarter of 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2023, and provided a corporate update.

"As our drug development pipeline continues to advance in the clinic, we are excited to add to our pipeline with Seagen to advance a portfolio of Degrader-Antibody Conjugates, or DACs, a new class of highly selective cancer therapeutics," said Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Nurix. "Nurix enters the fourth quarter of 2023 in a strong financial position due to our ability to access significant revenue from corporate partners including our recently announced agreement with Seagen and ongoing strategic collaborations with Gilead and Sanofi."

Recent Business Highlights

Nurix announced a first of its kind strategic collaboration with Seagen: In September, Nurix entered a collaboration with Seagen to develop a portfolio of Degrader-Antibody Conjugates (DACs): antibodies that deliver a targeted protein degrader payload to selectively kill cancer cells. Nurix received a $60 million upfront payment and has the potential to receive approximately $3.4 billion in milestone payments plus future royalties. Nurix also retains an option for U.S. profit sharing and co-promotion on two products arising from the collaboration. In addition, Nurix announced that with the receipt of the $60 million upfront payment, Nurix expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, excluding any future potential milestones from collaborations, will be sufficient to fund its operating activities into the second quarter of 2025.



Upcoming Program Highlights*

NX-5948: NX-5948 is an orally bioavailable degrader of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) designed without immunomodulatory activity. Nurix is evaluating NX-5948 in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and expects to present initial clinical data from the Phase 1a portion of the study in the second half of 2023. In addition, Nurix expects to define a dose for the Phase 1b cohort expansion in the second half of 2023. Additional information on the clinical trial can be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05131022).



GS-6791 (previously NX-0479) is a potent, selective, oral IRAK4 degrader. Degradation of IRAK4 by GS-6791 has potential applications in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases. Nurix's partner, Gilead Sciences, is responsible for conducting IND-enabling studies and advancing this program to clinical development. Continued advancement of strategic collaborations with Gilead and Sanofi: Nurix expects to continue to achieve substantial research collaboration milestones throughout the terms of its collaborations with Gilead and Sanofi.



* Expected timing of events throughout this press release is based on calendar year quarters.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended August 31, 2023, was $18.5 million compared to $10.8 million for the three months ended August 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to a higher percentage of completion of performance obligations and an increase in the value of milestones achieved in the current period. During the three months ended August 31, 2023, Nurix achieved research milestones under its collaborations with Gilead and Sanofi totaling $6.0 million and $2.0 million, respectively.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended August 31, 2023, were $47.9 million compared to $47.8 million for the three months ended August 31, 2022. There was an increase in clinical costs as Nurix continued its clinical trial programs and ongoing patient enrollment, primarily offset by a decrease in research related costs and in contract manufacturing. There was also an increase in facility and other costs primarily driven by additional investments in information technology and lease related expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended August 31, 2023, were $10.6 million compared to $9.7 million for the three months ended August 31, 2022. The increase was primarily related to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation expense and an increase in professional service costs related to the Seagen collaboration agreement, offset by a decrease in outside consulting costs.

Net loss for the three months ended August 31, 2023, was $37.0 million, or ($0.68) per share, compared to a net loss of $45.7 million for the three months ended August 31, 2022, or ($0.90) per share.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $268.7 million as of August 31, 2023, compared to $308.6 million as of May 31, 2023.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform, to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix's drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix's wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton's tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cell and NK cells. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When or if used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "should," "will," and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Nurix, may identify forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect Nurix's expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nurix's future financial or business performance; Nurix's future plans, prospects and strategies; Nurix's current and prospective drug candidates; the planned timing and conduct of Nurix's clinical trial programs for our drug candidates; the planned timing for the provision of updates and findings from Nurix's clinical studies; the potential benefits of the Nurix-Seagen collaboration, including potential milestone and sales-related payments; the potential advantages and therapeutic benefits of Degrader-Antibody Conjugates; the potential advantages of Nurix's DELigase platform and drug candidates; the extent to which Nurix's scientific approach, Nurix's DELigase platform and Degrader-Antibody Conjugates may potentially address a broad range of diseases; and Nurix's ability to fund it operating activities into the second quarter of 2025. Forward-looking statements reflect Nurix's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of Nurix's business, its future plans and strategies, its development plans, its preclinical and clinical results, future conditions and other factors Nurix believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Although Nurix believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Nurix can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, which could cause Nurix's actual activities and results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties related to Nurix's ability to advance its drug candidates, obtain regulatory approval of and ultimately commercialize its drug candidates; (ii) the timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials; (iii) Nurix's ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals; (iv) the timing and receipt of payments from Nurix's collaboration partners, including milestone payments and royalties on future potential product sales; (v) the impact of macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, increasing interest rates, volatile market conditions, instability in the global banking system, uncertainty with respect to the federal budget and debt ceiling, and global events, including regional conflicts around the world, on Nurix's business, clinical trials, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; (vi) Nurix's ability to protect intellectual property and (vii) other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nurix's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2023, and other SEC filings. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Nurix on its website or otherwise. Nurix disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Investors

Silinda Neou

Nurix Therapeutics

ir@nurixtx.com

Elizabeth Wolffe, Ph.D.

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

lwolffe@wheelhouselsa.com

Media

Aljanae Reynolds

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com





Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended August 31, Nine Months Ended August 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Collaboration revenue $ 18,467 $ 10,791 $ 41,828 $ 31,844 License revenue - - 20,000 - Total revenue 18,467 10,791 61,828 31,844 Operating expenses: Research and development 47,856 47,761 139,435 138,391 General and administrative 10,623 9,748 32,122 28,630 Total operating expenses 58,479 57,509 171,557 167,021 Loss from operations (40,012 ) (46,718 ) (109,729 ) (135,177 ) Interest and other income, net 3,030 1,009 7,737 1,534 Net loss $ (36,982 ) $ (45,709 ) $ (101,992 ) $ (133,643 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.68 ) $ (0.90 ) $ (1.88 ) $ (2.85 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 54,390,859 50,868,542 54,227,491 46,835,776





Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

August 31,

2023 November 30,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,304 $ 64,474 Marketable securities, current 216,548 244,667 Accounts receivable 2,000 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,097 9,308 Total current assets 267,949 318,449 Marketable securities, non-current 9,882 63,879 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,027 12,345 Property and equipment, net 16,581 17,163 Restricted cash 901 901 Other assets 3,855 4,022 Total assets $ 308,195 $ 416,759 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,187 $ 5,064 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 21,907 22,428 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,362 5,530 Deferred revenue, current 32,037 37,633 Total current liabilities 61,493 70,655 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,642 6,434 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 10,243 35,974 Total liabilities 74,378 113,063 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 49 47 Additional paid-in-capital 738,240 709,220 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,228 ) (4,319 ) Accumulated deficit (503,244 ) (401,252 ) Total stockholders' equity 233,817 303,696 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 308,195 $ 416,759



