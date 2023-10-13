Centurion Wealth Management, LLC: Centurion Wealth Management Teams Up with The Medical Society of Northern Virginia

This relationship offers financial services and benefits for MSNVA members.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / Centurion is thrilled to announce their invitation to be a member partner with The Medical Society of Northern Virginia (MSNVA).

"We're honored to embark on this journey with the Medical Society of Northern Virginia. Our team is focused on delivering exceptional wealth management services and benefits for MSNVA members. This is a wonderful opportunity for us at Centurion to serve the healthcare heroes in our community." - Sterling Neblett Co-Founder | CEPA, CFP®

Centurion Wealth Management's selection to be a member partner with MSNVA exemplifies its expertise in tailoring financial solutions. Through this collaboration, MSNVA members will gain access to a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the unique needs of healthcare professionals. Those services include investment analysis, tax and estate strategy, cash flow assessment, retirement planning, and risk mitigation. Centurion is dedicated to empowering MSNVA members to achieve financial stability while pursuing their long-term aspirations.

About the Medical Society of Northern Virginia: The Medical Society of Northern Virginia is a not-for-profit association founded in 1884 serving physicians who live, practice and have hospital privileges in the Northern Virginia area. MSNVA's mission is to advocate for the physician community through education and business resources affecting their practices.

Click here to explore Centurion's page on the MSNVA's Marketplace.

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC, is a company that specializes in comprehensive wealth management solutions. Through personalized strategies, they empower clients to achieve financial stability and pursue their long-term goals. Their services include investment and risk management, tax planning and preparation, estate planning, education and retirement planning, and cash flow management.

To connect with Centurion Wealth's onboarding team, please email info@centurionwealth.com

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES AND MORE INFORMATION ABOUT CENTURION, PLEASE CONTACT KATEY THOMSON, AT KTHOMSON@CENTURIONWEALTH.COM OR DIRECTLY AT (571) 765-2223. ADVISORY SERVICES ARE OFFERED THROUGH CENTURION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, A REGISTERED INVESTMENT ADVISER.

Contact Information

Katey Thomson

Executive & Marketing Assistant

kthomson@centurionwealth.com

(571)-765-2223

SOURCE: Centurion Wealth Management LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/792618/centurion-wealth-management-teams-up-with-the-medical-society-of-northern-virginia