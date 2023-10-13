Qcells has acquired full ownership of intellectual property rights for LECO technology with the recent acquisition of Cell Engineering. The technology is known to enhance the efficiency of PERC and TOPCon solar cells.From pv magazine Germany South Korea-based solar module manufacturer Hanwha Qcells is still in patent litigation with photovoltaic competitors in various regions of the world over possible infringement of its patents for a passivation technology. Now, it also owns the intellectual property rights to Laser Enhanced Contact Optimization (LECO) technology thanks to the finalization of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...