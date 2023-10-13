Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Amendment to Notice of Annual General Meeting - 1 November 2023

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 13

13 October 2023

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Amendment to Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Notice of the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") to be held by means of an Electronic Facility on Wednesday, 1 November 2023 at 12.00 noon, as previously circulated to Shareholders, has omitted reference in Resolution 2 (Directors' Remuneration Report) to approval by Shareholders of the Directors' Remuneration Policy.

The resolution has therefore been amended to the following:

RESOLUTION 2 - DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION REPORT & DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION POLICY

To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report ( including the Directors' Remuneration Policy) for the year ended 31 July 2023

The Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 July 2023 is set out on pages 48 to 51 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements. The Directors' Remuneration Policy is set out on page 52 of the Annual Report and Accounts. The policy has remained unchanged since its first adoption at the AGM of the Company held on 27 November 2017. This resolution is binding in nature and, if approved, will take effect from the conclusion of the AGM. Renewal of the policy will be sought at intervals of three years, or earlier, if any change of policy is proposed.

Any Shareholders who have already voted by proxy and wish to change their vote in respect of Resolution 2 should re-submit their proxy form. No action is required from Shareholders who do not intend to change the way they have voted on this resolution.

As previously advised, the notice of this meeting, which includes an explanation of the items of business to be considered at the meeting and on how to participate in the AGM electronically, has been circulated to Shareholders and is available on the Company's website. The full Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 July 2023 can also be found on the Company's website - www.mlcapman.com/manchester-london-investment-trust-plc.

