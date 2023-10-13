Global Super Capacitor Market to Reach USD 5.68 Billion by 2030 | Infinium Global Research

PUNE, India, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium Global Research, a renowned market research firm, has recently published an insightful report on the Global Supercapacitor Market, providing a comprehensive analysis of key segments and sub-segments in both the global and regional markets. The report sheds light on the impact of drivers, restraints, and macro indicators on the supercapacitor market, offering valuable insights into short-term and long-term trends. The research projects the global supercapacitor market to reach USD 5.68 Billion by 2030, with a notable CAGR of 13.01% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

To Know More Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/market-reports/sample-request/393

As the world's demand for renewable energy sources continues to surge, the supercapacitor market is poised for substantial growth. Supercapacitors boast superior energy and power densities compared to traditional capacitors and batteries, making them indispensable in various applications, including renewable energy generation, power systems, transportation, and more. Their wide temperature range, high charge/discharge current capability, and exceptional efficiency make them a favored choice in the energy industry. Nevertheless, supercapacitors are not ideal for long-term energy storage, as they tend to self-discharge more rapidly than lithium-ion batteries. Unlike batteries, which maintain a relatively constant voltage output until depletion, supercapacitors exhibit a linear voltage drop as they discharge, rendering them less suitable for applications requiring a sustained energy source over an extended period. Despite this limitation, the growing awareness and adoption of renewable energy sources offer a significant opportunity for the supercapacitor market. These energy storage devices play a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency and reliability of renewable energy systems, thus creating substantial growth prospects.

Key Findings:

The global supercapacitor market was valued at USD 1.84 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.68 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.01% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Asia Pacific holds the largest market share, with countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea playing prominent roles. Factors such as rapid industrialization, Electric Vehicle (EV) adoption, and the integration of renewable energy sources have significantly contributed to this growth.

North America emerges as the fastest-growing region in the supercapacitor market, driven by a focus on electric transportation, renewable energy, and grid infrastructure projects. The United States has witnessed a surge in supercapacitor adoption, propelled by advancements in EV technology and energy storage solutions, alongside government incentives and sustainable energy initiatives.

Enquire Here Get Customization & Check the Discount for the Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/market-reports/customization/393

Segmentation:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the supercapacitor market based on several key segments:

Type : Double-layer capacitors, pseudo capacitors, and hybrid capacitors.

: Double-layer capacitors, pseudo capacitors, and hybrid capacitors. Material : Activated carbon, carbide-derived carbon, and carbon aerogel.

: Activated carbon, carbide-derived carbon, and carbon aerogel. Module : Less than 10 volts modules, 10 volts to 25 volts modules, 25 volts to 50 volts modules, 50 volts to 100 volts modules, and above 100 volts modules.

: Less than 10 volts modules, 10 volts to 25 volts modules, 25 volts to 50 volts modules, 50 volts to 100 volts modules, and above 100 volts modules. End User: Automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, aerospace, defense, and others.

Key Players:

The report profiles leading companies in the supercapacitor market, including:

Maxwell Technologies

Skeleton Technologies

Eaton

Quantic Evans

Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd.

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

KEMET Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Tecate Group

KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation

More Insights on This Report, Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/market-reports/enquiry/393

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Super Capacitor Market Highlights

2.2. Super Capacitor Market Projection

2.3. Super Capacitor Market Regional Highlights

Chapter 3. Global Super Capacitor Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Material

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Module

3.4.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Super Capacitor Market

Chapter 4. Super Capacitor Market Macro Indicator Analysis

Chapter 5. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

5.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Super Capacitor Market

5.2. Companies Profiles

5.2.1. Maxwell Technologies

5.2.2. Skeleton Technologies

5.2.3. Eaton

5.2.4. Quantic Evans

5.2.5. Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd.

5.2.6. Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

5.2.7. KEMET Corporation

5.2.8. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

5.2.9. Tecate Group

5.2.10. KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation

Chapter 6. Global Super Capacitor Market by Type

6.1. Double-layer Capacitor

6.2. Pseudocapacitors

6.3. Hybrid Capacitors

Chapter 7. Global Super Capacitor Market by Material

7.1. Activated Carbon

7.2. Carbide Derived Carbon

7.3. Carbon Aerogel

Chapter 8. Global Super Capacitor Market by Module

8.1. Less than 10 Volts Modules

8.2. 10 Volts to 25 Volts Modules

8.3. 25 Volts to 50 Volts Modules

8.4. 50 Volts to 100 Volts Modules

8.5. Above 100 Volts Modules

Chapter 9. Global Super Capacitor Market by End User

9.1. Automotive

9.2. Industrial

9.3. Consumer Electronics

9.4. Aerospace

9.5. Defense

9.6. Others

Chapter 10. Global Super Capacitor Market by Region 2023-2030

10.1. North America

10.1.1. North America Super Capacitor Market by Type

10.1.2. North America Super Capacitor Market by Material

10.1.3. North America Super Capacitor Market by Module

10.1.4. North America Super Capacitor Market by End User

10.1.5. North America Super Capacitor Market by Country

10.1.5.1. The U.S. Super Capacitor Market

10.1.5.1.1. The U.S. Super Capacitor Market by Type

10.1.5.1.2. The U.S. Super Capacitor Market by Material

10.1.5.1.3. The U.S. Super Capacitor Market by Module

10.1.5.1.4. The U.S. Super Capacitor Market by End User

10.1.5.2. Canada Super Capacitor Market

10.1.5.2.1. Canada Super Capacitor Market by Type

10.1.5.2.2. Canada Super Capacitor Market by Material

10.1.5.2.3. Canada Super Capacitor Market by Module

10.1.5.2.4. Canada Super Capacitor Market by End User

10.1.5.3. Mexico Super Capacitor Market

10.1.5.3.1. Mexico Super Capacitor Market by Type

10.1.5.3.2. Mexico Super Capacitor Market by Material

10.1.5.3.3. Mexico Super Capacitor Market by Module

10.1.5.3.4. Mexico Super Capacitor Market by End User

10.2. Europe

10.2.1. Europe Super Capacitor Market by Type

10.2.2. Europe Super Capacitor Market by Material

10.2.3. Europe Super Capacitor Market by Module

10.2.4. Europe Super Capacitor Market by End User

10.2.5. Europe Super Capacitor Market by Country

10.2.5.1. Germany Super Capacitor Market

10.2.5.1.1. Germany Super Capacitor Market by Type

10.2.5.1.2. Germany Super Capacitor Market by Material

10.2.5.1.3. Germany Super Capacitor Market by Module

10.2.5.1.4. Germany Super Capacitor Market by End User

10.2.5.2. United Kingdom Super Capacitor Market

10.2.5.2.1. United Kingdom Super Capacitor Market by Type

10.2.5.2.2. United Kingdom Super Capacitor Market by Material

10.2.5.2.3. United Kingdom Super Capacitor Market by Module

10.2.5.2.4. United Kingdom Super Capacitor Market by End User

10.2.5.3. France Super Capacitor Market

10.2.5.3.1. France Super Capacitor Market by Type

10.2.5.3.2. France Super Capacitor Market by Material

10.2.5.3.3. France Super Capacitor Market by Module

10.2.5.3.4. France Super Capacitor Market by End User

10.2.5.4. Italy Super Capacitor Market

10.2.5.4.1. Italy Super Capacitor Market by Type

10.2.5.4.2. Italy Super Capacitor Market by Material

10.2.5.4.3. Italy Super Capacitor Market by Module

10.2.5.4.4. Italy Super Capacitor Market by End User

10.2.5.5. Rest of Europe Super Capacitor Market

10.2.5.5.1. Rest of Europe Super Capacitor Market by Type

10.2.5.5.2. Rest of Europe Super Capacitor Market by Material

10.2.5.5.3. Rest of Europe Super Capacitor Market by Module

10.2.5.5.4. Rest of Europe Super Capacitor Market by End User

10.3. Asia Pacific

10.3.1. Asia Pacific Super Capacitor Market by Type

10.3.2. Asia Pacific Super Capacitor Market by Material

10.3.3. Asia Pacific Super Capacitor Market by Module

10.3.4. Asia Pacific Super Capacitor Market by End User

10.3.5. Asia Pacific Super Capacitor Market by Country

10.3.5.1. China Super Capacitor Market

10.3.5.1.1. China Super Capacitor Market by Type

10.3.5.1.2. China Super Capacitor Market by Material

10.3.5.1.3. China Super Capacitor Market by Module

10.3.5.1.4. China Super Capacitor Market by End User

10.3.5.2. Japan Super Capacitor Market

10.3.5.2.1. Japan Super Capacitor Market by Type

10.3.5.2.2. Japan Super Capacitor Market by Material

10.3.5.2.3. Japan Super Capacitor Market by Module

10.3.5.2.4. Japan Super Capacitor Market by End User

10.3.5.3. India Super Capacitor Market

10.3.5.3.1. India Super Capacitor Market by Type

10.3.5.3.2. India Super Capacitor Market by Material

10.3.5.3.3. India Super Capacitor Market by Module

10.3.5.3.4. India Super Capacitor Market by End User

10.3.5.4. South Korea Super Capacitor Market

10.3.5.4.1. South Korea Super Capacitor Market by Type

10.3.5.4.2. South Korea Super Capacitor Market by Material

10.3.5.4.3. South Korea Super Capacitor Market by Module

10.3.5.4.4. South Korea Super Capacitor Market by End User

10.3.5.5. Australia Super Capacitor Market

10.3.5.5.1. Australia Super Capacitor Market by Type

10.3.5.5.2. Australia Super Capacitor Market by Material

10.3.5.5.3. Australia Super Capacitor Market by Module

10.3.5.5.4. Australia Super Capacitor Market by End User

10.3.5.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific Super Capacitor Market

10.3.5.6.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific Super Capacitor Market by Type

10.3.5.6.2. Rest of Asia-Pacific Super Capacitor Market by Material

10.3.5.6.3. Rest of Asia-Pacific Super Capacitor Market by Module

10.3.5.6.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific Super Capacitor Market by End User

10.4. RoW

10.4.1. RoW Super Capacitor Market by Type

10.4.2. RoW Super Capacitor Market by Material

10.4.3. RoW Super Capacitor Market by Module

10.4.4. RoW Super Capacitor Market by End User

10.4.5. RoW Super Capacitor Market by Sub-region

10.4.5.1. Latin America Super Capacitor Market

10.4.5.1.1. Latin America Super Capacitor Market by Type

10.4.5.1.2. Latin America Super Capacitor Market by Material

10.4.5.1.3. Latin America Super Capacitor Market by Module

10.4.5.1.4. Latin America Super Capacitor Market by End User

10.4.5.2. Middle East Super Capacitor Market

10.4.5.2.1. Middle East Super Capacitor Market by Type

10.4.5.2.2. Middle East Super Capacitor Market by Material

10.4.5.2.3. Middle East Super Capacitor Market by Module

10.4.5.2.4. Middle East Super Capacitor Market by End User

10.4.5.3. Africa Super Capacitor Market

10.4.5.3.1. Africa Super Capacitor Market by Type

10.4.5.3.2. Africa Super Capacitor Market by Material

10.4.5.3.3. Africa Super Capacitor Market by Module

10.4.5.3.4. Africa Super Capacitor Market by End User

The comprehensive insights provided by Infinium Global Research's report offer valuable information for businesses, investors, and stakeholders interested in the dynamic supercapacitor market.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/market-reports/global-super-capacitor-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of super capacitor.

=> Complete coverage of all the product types and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2030.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes an analysis of the product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on to invest, consolidate, expand, and/or diversify.

About Infinium Global Research:

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes, and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.

Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations, and the environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.

Contact:

Infinium Global Research

2nd Floor, Ganadish Empire,

Rahatani Chowk, Pimple Saudagar,

Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra 411027

Phone: +918999930634

Email: Info@infiniumglobalresearch.com

Website: www.infiniumglobalresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244132/Infinium_Global_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-super-capacitor-market-to-reach-usd-5-68-billion-by-2030--infinium-global-research-301955947.html