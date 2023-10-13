

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $5.84 billion, or $6.24 per share. This compares with $5.26 billion, or $5.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.14 billion or $6.56 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $92.36 billion from $80.89 billion last year.



Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $5.84 Bln. vs. $5.26 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.24 vs. $5.55 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.32 -Revenue (Q3): $92.36 Bln vs. $80.89 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken