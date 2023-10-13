

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.60 billion, or $10.66 per share. This compares with $1.41 billion, or $9.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Blackrock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.64 billion or $10.91 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $4.52 billion from $4.31 billion last year.



Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.60 Bln. vs. $1.41 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $10.66 vs. $9.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $8.26 -Revenue (Q3): $4.52 Bln vs. $4.31 Bln last year.



