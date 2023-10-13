Enfuse Group celebrated at this year's MCA awards as they took home the prestigious Best New Consultancy Award

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Management Consultancies Association (MCA) annually hosts and celebrates the UK's leading management consultancy firms and their impact in the public and private sectors.



Enfuse Group was founded by Graeme Curwen and Harry Vazanias with the goal of helping companies to be remarkable in tomorrow's digital age. Since foundation, Enfuse Group has grown its footprint in the industry and over the years, has grown significantly with over 40 consultants and a thriving community and ecosystem of Associates and partner firms, who all share the same passion for delivering exceptional results.

The company have a strong track record of working with some of the world's most recognised brands across a number of sectors including Retail, Hospitality, FMCG, Education, and Legal. Enfuse Group's rapid growth is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and their ability to attract top talent in the consulting industry.

This year, Enfuse Group were the recipients of the Best New Consultancy award. Additionally, Enfuse Group consultant Joe Taylor was recognised for his outstanding client work by being named as a finalist for Team Leader Consultant of the Year Awards .

Graeme Curwen, Co-Founder and CEO of Enfuse Group commented: "This award is fantastic recognition for all the incredible work our entire company delivers. Not only our client-facing consultants but our non-client facing people too. Everyone has made a huge contribution to this achievement. It's a true testament to all the hard work everyone at Enfuse Group puts in every day both internally and with our amazing clients. Thank you to our amazing people, clients and to the MCA for being such a force for good in our industry."

The Best New Consultancy Award is an award open to all consulting firms, including non-MCA members, which have been operating for less than 7 years. Enfuse Group were recognised for this award having demonstrated client focus, delivery excellence, commitment to people and operational excellence. The judges particularly commended Enfuse for their values-centric, hugely energetic approach and having strong demonstrations of repeat business.

