WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $1.45 billion, or $3.60 per share. This compares with $1.56 billion, or $3.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $5.23 billion from $5.55 billion last year.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $1.45 Bln. vs. $1.56 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.60 vs. $3.78 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.10 -Revenue (Q3): $5.23 Bln vs. $5.55 Bln last year.
