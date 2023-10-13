

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $5.767 billion, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $3.592 billion, or $0.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $20.857 billion from $19.566 billion last year.



Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $5.767 Bln. vs. $3.592 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.48 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q3): $20.857 Bln vs. $19.566 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken