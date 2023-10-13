The German authorities have attributed the recent explosion of a 30 kWh storage battery in a private home to a likely technical defect. The incident has left the home uninhabitable, and property damages will likely be substantial, according to investigators.From pv magazine Germany Germany experienced another accident involving a battery storage system on Oct. 6. "At around 2 p.m., the fire safety department of the Wernges district was alerted of smoke coming from a two-family house," Police Chief Inspector Andre Müller of the East Hesse Police Headquarters told pv magazine. When the police arrived ...

