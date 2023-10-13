Kyoto, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2023) - The Japanese Culinary Academy (JCA) has announced two distinctive plans that promise to provide guests with an immersive experience centered around Kyoto's culinary and cultural traditions. The JCA is delighted to present the "Kyoto Cuisine Festival: The Essence of Japanese Cuisine at Ninnaji Temple, a World Heritage Site" and the "Special Accommodation Plan".

Goten, Ninnaji Temple

Guests are invited to embark on an exceptional culinary journey on either Saturday, November 4 or Sunday, November 5, 2023, as the Kyoto Cuisine Festival offers a unique opportunity to savor the essence of Kyoto's renowned restaurants in one unforgettable evening. Sixteen esteemed Kyoto restaurants, including well-known establishments like Kikunoi and Nakamurarou, will collaborate to present an exclusive 8-course menu available solely on this special occasion.

Kyoto Cuisine

Attendees can relish the opportunity to experience the finest Kyoto restaurants in a single night. The festival's ambiance will be enhanced by traditional Kyoto-style dance performances by gei-maiko (geisha and maiko), offering entertainment throughout the event. The "Goten," a historic palace with deep aristocratic ties, will serve as the backdrop for an elegant experience reminiscent of Heian aristocracy and Kyoto's rich traditional culture.

Gei-maiko (geisha and maiko)

Guests will have the privilege of visiting Kondo Hall, which is typically closed to the public, and enjoy the "Sea of Clouds Illumination" before the festival commences. A special guided tour of Kondo (National Treasure) will provide insights into this cherished national treasure.

Sea of Clouds Illumination

For those seeking a more immersive experience, the Special Accommodation Plan offers a unique opportunity. Enjoy a one-night stay starting from either Saturday, November 4 or Sunday, November 5, 2023, after indulging in the culinary delights of the festival. One fortunate group per day can retreat to the serenity of "Shorin-an," nestled within Ninnaji Temple, an area typically restricted to the public.

Shorin-an

Shorin-an

Guests are encouraged to disconnect from the world and savor moments of tranquility in this serene space, where history and tradition converge.

Visit the following links for details and reservations for each plan:

Kyoto Cuisine Festival: The Essence of Japanese Cuisine at Ninnaji Temple, a World Heritage Site

https://kyoto.tourism-pg.com/detail/bokun/799471/?ac=tc

[Special Accommodation Plan] Kyoto Cuisine Festival: The Essence of Japanese Cuisine at Ninnaji Temple, a World Heritage Site

https://kyoto.tourism-pg.com/detail/bokun/799486/?ac=tc

About the Japanese Culinary Academy

The Japanese Culinary Academy (JCA), established in 2004, promotes a global understanding of Japanese Cuisine and contributes to the next generation of Japanese food chefs. Key initiatives include the Food Education Project, the Japanese Culinary Art Competition, and the Japanese Culinary Fellowship aimed at top-level chefs overseas. For more information, visit the Japanese Culinary Academy at https://culinary-academy.jp/english.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183871