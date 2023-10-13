Lee Maschler and Trillium Pledge $500,000 in Response to Humanitarian Crisis in Israel; Issues Matching Challenge

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / In response to the unprecedented terrorist attacks and the resulting humanitarian crisis, Lee Maschler, the founder of Trillium, today announced a commitment to donate to four charitable organizations dedicated to providing humanitarian relief in support of the ongoing crisis.

Consistent with Trillium's past philanthropic efforts, Maschler will personally donate $250,000 while an additional $250,000 will be available to match donations from employees, traders, and friends of Trillium. In doing so, they expect to raise $750,000.

In an email to the company, Maschler addressed the impact of the devastating terrorist attacks and pledged support to the people of Israel. Maschler told his team, "We stand together in empathy, compassion, and unity. We hope for a peaceful resolution and extend our thoughts and prayers to all those affected. Together, we will continue to foster a culture of respect, understanding, and inclusion within our company."

We encourage everyone to join Lee Maschler and Trillium in their effort to provide resources for the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Donations can be made directly to the following four charities at the links below. Please email a copy of your donation receipt to Trilliumcares@trlm.com and Trillium will send the matched amount directly to the organization.

Organization Charity Description Direct Pledge (Before Match) Magen David Adom A paramedic and Red Cross service that is a leader in mass-casualty response and EMS technology $100,000 Yachar LChayal Yashar LaChayal brings soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces what they need when they need it $50,000 Save a Child's Heart Soroka Medical Center offers around-the-clock life-saving services $50,000 United Hatzalah The largest independent, fully volunteer emergency medical service organization committed to providing the fastest response to medical emergencies $50,000

About Trillium:

Trillium is a leading proprietary trading firm, active in U.S., Canadian, and OTC Equities, and committed to building long and lucrative trading careers. By funding all trading with the firm's capital and investing more in training and technology than any competing firm, Trillium is the place where traders can reach their highest potential. Trillium is headquartered in New York City, with additional trading floors in Chicago and Miami. To learn more about Trillium, visit www.trlm.com.

