Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2023) - Source Rock Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SRR) will be a Presenter at the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference, which will take place on Saturday, October 14th at Calgary's Mount Royal University.

Brad Docherty, President & CEO, will be presenting and joining members of Source Rock Royalties Ltd.'s management team at their exhibitor booth for more information throughout the day.

To learn more and to register, please follow this link.

"Individual investors should be taking advantage of this opportunity to meet the executives of the companies they own or are interested in owning for the duration of this multi-year Energy Super Cycle," says Josef Schachter the host of the conference and a 40-year veteran of the investment business.

About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing, light oil focused portfolio of royalty interests concentrated in southeast Saskatchewan, east-central Alberta, west-central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan. Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.

About The Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

The Schachter Energy Conference is a unique opportunity for active, individual investors interested in the energy sector to interact directly with CEOs and other company executives as they share their stories and answer audience questions in a moderated format. There are 45 companies participating including energy producers, energy services, royalties, clean tech and critical metals companies. The TMX group is a major sponsor of the conference.

The intent of the conference is to provide attendees with the information they need to make smart investment choices in Canada's energy sector now, as the new Energy Cycle gains momentum.

To Register please follow this link.

For further information:

Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Brad Docherty

President & CEO

(403) 472-5767

brad@sourcerockroyalties.com

www.sourcerockroyalties.com