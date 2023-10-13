

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) revealed a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.55 billion, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $3.48 billion, or $1.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Citigroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.33 billion or $1.52 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $20.14 billion from $18.51 billion last year.



Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $3.55 Bln. vs. $3.48 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.63 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.21 -Revenue (Q3): $20.14 Bln vs. $18.51 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken