Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics to Showcase Its Line of Laser Products at Upcoming SEMA Show

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced that it is hosting a booth at this year's SEMA Show, a premier trade-only event that enables automotive specialty equipment manufacturers to debut new, innovative products, and connect with industry buyers from all over the world. This year, Laser Photonics is encouraging attendees to bring samples of material they want cleaned of contaminants, as they will be giving demonstrations and cleaning samples with their CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet.

"Our attendance at SEMA will give us a great opportunity to present our innovative products to automotive manufacturers and decision makers in the industry," said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "We look forward to showing attendees just how much they can benefit from adopting our technology for applications like rust and corrosion removal, metal cutting, welding and more."

What: SEMA Show 2023

When: October 31 - November 3, 2023

Where: Booth 11521 at Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada

CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology

CleanTech Laser Blasting by Laser Photonics is an eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient system that is utilized for industrial cleaning. Applications include rust removal, paint removal, surface preparation and more. This technology is an excellent alternative to traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting, dry ice blasting and other abrasive blasting techniques.

MarkStarPRO

The MarkStarPRO by Laser Photonics is the industry's first handheld laser marking & laser engraving system designed for true portability around the shop and in the field. The MarkStarPRO is ideal for permanently marking large surfaces, with special attention to highly reflective metals. Direct part marking has never been easier. This industrial laser engraver was designed to be maintenance-free and continuously delivers flawless markings on virtually any surface under any condition.

WeldTech

The Laser Photonics WeldTech - 1500w Laser Welding System is a high-performance, maintenance-free advanced laser welding machine. This portable, lightweight system can complete the welding process without the use of flammable gas or electrodes. The welding is performed through a direct heat dissipation method, providing a safer, more environmentally friendly process. A benefit to this technology is that the weld lines don't require thorough pre-weld cleaning, as the laser beam removes layers of oxides and dirt from the metal surface during the welding process.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting, and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology, and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Media Contact:

David Thierer

Marketing Specialist

Laser Photonics Corporation

dthierer@laserphotonics.com

