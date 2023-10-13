oceansix future paths Ltd.: Expressing our Support for Israel Amidst Ongoing Challenges

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / oceansix future paths Ltd. ("the Company" or "oceansix") is a publicly-traded Company on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto (TSXV: CUSIP 001194828, OSIX), in New York (OTCQB:AKMYF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A3EFB0, ISIN: IL0011948283, 5FC0). oceansix is a technology and manufacturing company on an environmental mission, using plastic waste to create innovative products and build transformative businesses. The Company is headquartered in Israel and operates a research and development center as well as a production facility in Valencia, Spain.

In these trying times, oceansix wishes to extend our heartfelt sympathies to the people of Israel as they face the ongoing challenges of war and terror. Our thoughts are with those affected, and we earnestly hope for a swift resolution that brings peace and stability to the region.

As a company founded in Israel, we are deeply connected to the situation in the region. We are grateful for the fact our European operations are unaffected by these devastating external events.

Our teams continue their work and we are confident that our innovation and dedication remain unwavering.

We would like to express our gratitude to our partners for their unwavering support and trust in oceansix.

About oceansix

oceansix is a global source of radical, sustainable solutions and waste-to-product inventions. Powered by a vision of creating meaningful solutions, oceansix constantly invents ways of combining advanced technology with sustainable production and products from plastic waste. oceansix builds successful businesses in global industries while resolving some of Earth's burning challenges. The Company is propelled by its circular model, where products are manufactured from waste, and revenue is funneled to imagine revolutionary ideas for new products with huge market potential and impact.

