

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation accelerated further in September to the highest level in five months, the latest data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 3.5 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 2.6 percent increase in August. That was in line with the flash data published on September 28.



At the same time, underlying inflation, which excludes non-processed food and energy products, eased to 5.8 percent from 6.1 percent in August.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew sharply and at a stable rate of 10.5 percent annually in September. On the contrary, housing costs plunged 13.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent, slower than the 0.5 percent rise in the prior month, as estimated.



EU-harmonised inflation climbed to 3.3 percent from 2.4 percent a month ago. The rate for September was revised down from 3.4 percent.



Month-on-month, the harmonised index of consumer prices posted a 0.6 percent rise versus a 0.5 percent gain in August, confirming the flash report.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken