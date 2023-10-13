Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Warum ein Kauf dieser Aktie jetzt schnell Rendite bringen sollte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116P6 | ISIN: IE00BLNN3691 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WE
Tradegate
13.10.23
14:32 Uhr
89,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,56 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
90,0090,5015:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2023 | 14:36
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Weatherford International plc: Weatherford Announces Intention to Redeem $50 Million Principal Amount of 6.50% Senior Notes Due 2028

HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford," and, the "Company," "we," "us" and "our") through its wholly owned subsidiary, Weatherford International Ltd., today issued a notice of redemption to redeem $50,000,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 6.50% Senior Notes due 2028 (the "2028 Notes") on October 23, 2023 (the "Redemption Date") at a redemption price of 103.00% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford, commented, "The additional partial redemption of the 2028 Notes is another important step in our capital structure improvement journey and further evidences our commitment to act on our capital allocation priorities and improve our operating profile."

About Weatherford

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company operates in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 18,000 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 340 operating locations. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

Contact:
Mohammed Topiwala
Vice President, Investor Relations and M&A
investor.relations@weatherford.com

For Media:
Kelley Hughes
Sr. Director, Communications & Employment Engagement
media@weatherford.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. that are based upon the current beliefs of Weatherford's management and are subject to significant risks, assumptions, and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the redemption on the 2028 Note. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Weatherford's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors described in Weatherford's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly.


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.