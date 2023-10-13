Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Enters New Global Exclusive Collaboration and License Agreement with SulfoSyn

Global exclusivity for all non-pharmaceutical applications of DehydraTECH-sulforaphane has been awarded

Minimum ongoing payments, royalties and manufacturing revenues part of the agreement

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces it has granted a new global, exclusive license to use DehydraTECH technology to SulfoSyn Limited ("SulfoSyn").

The exclusive license granted to SulfoSyn is for all non-pharmaceutical uses of sulforaphane world-wide, including SulfoSyn's ability to sub-license these rights. These non-pharmaceutical uses include but are not limited to supplements, additives, foods, dietary ingredients, and more. An up-front cash payment has already been received, minimum future payments have been agreed to, and ongoing royalty payments will be generated when they are in excess of the minimum payments.

As part of a broader agreement between the two companies, Lexaria is also being contracted to perform certain DehydraTECH-related manufacturing operations at its US partner facility on behalf of SulfoSyn for an initial term of 2 years. These manufacturing operations are expected to result in an increase in revenue to Lexaria, the amount of which cannot be forecasted at this time.

Beginning in late 2022, Lexaria and SulfoSyn began exploring the applicability of DehydraTECH upon sulforaphane. In extensive testing since, it has been determined that DehydraTECH confers certain superior qualities upon the sulforaphane molecule that are of commercial interest.

Sulforaphane is a sulphur-rich composite molecule commonly found in vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage and kale. According to this study published at the National Library of Medicine, sulforaphane has been shown to exhibit anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antimicrobial and even antiaging qualities.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 37 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

