Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Warum ein Kauf dieser Aktie jetzt schnell Rendite bringen sollte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859892 | ISIN: US8807701029 | Ticker-Symbol: TEY
Tradegate
13.10.23
15:36 Uhr
93,50 Euro
-0,86
-0,91 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TERADYNE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERADYNE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,0793,5316:19
93,0893,5716:19
ACCESSWIRE
13.10.2023 | 15:38
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Teradyne, Inc.: Teradyne to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results

NORTH READING, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will release financial results for the third quarter 2023 on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) or later.

A conference call to discuss the third quarter results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Interested investors should access the webcast at investors.teradyne.com/events-presentations at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available startingat 8:30 a.m. ET.

A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at - investors.teradyne.com.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) test technology helps bring high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its robotics offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes increase productivity, improve safety, and lower costs. In 2022, Teradyne had revenue of $3.2 billion and today employs over 6,600 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information, contact:
Andrew Blanchard
Investor Relations
Tel 978.370.2425
investorrelations@teradyne.com

SOURCE: Teradyne, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/792427/teradyne-to-announce-third-quarter-2023-results

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.