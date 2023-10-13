Anzeige
Marathon Bank Announces Opening of a New Full-Service Branch Office in Brookfield, WI

The branch will be located at 19105 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53045

WAUSAU, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / Marathon Bank today announced it will be opening a new full-service branch office in Brookfield, WI. The branch will be located at 19105 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53045. This will be the second office for Marathon Bank in Southeastern Wisconsin and its fifth branch overall. The branch is expected to open in January 2024 and is currently hiring for all positions, including Branch Manager, Teller/Customer Service Representative, and Retail Banking Operations.

Marathon Bank is a Wisconsin-chartered savings bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin. The Bank conducts its business from its main office and three branch offices located in Marathon and Ozaukee Counties, and soon in Waukesha County. The Bank's executive offices are located at 500 Scott Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403. For more information about the Bank, please visit marathonbank.com.

Contact Information
Susan Osness
Executive Assistant
susano@marathonsavingsbank.com
715-845-7331

Nick Zillges
President & CEO
nickz@marathonbank.com
(715) 845-7331

SOURCE: Marathon Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/792556/marathon-bank-announces-opening-of-a-new-full-service-branch-office-in-brookfield-wi

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
