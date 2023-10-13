Anzeige
Freitag, 13.10.2023
Warum ein Kauf dieser Aktie jetzt schnell Rendite bringen sollte!
13.10.2023 | 16:31
TON Foundation Enlists The Support Of Elliptic To Provide Ecosystem Analysis And Security

TON FOUNDATION 
TON Foundation Enlists The Support Of Elliptic To Provide Ecosystem Analysis And Security 
13-Oct-2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY TON FOUNDATION 
 
Zug, Switzerland | October 13, 2023 09:29 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 
The Open Network (TON) Foundation has today announced the support of Elliptic, a leading blockchain analysis firm, to 
provide the network with data intelligence and additional ecosystem security, supporting TON Foundation with its goal 
of putting crypto in every pocket by building a web3 ecosystem in Telegram. 
Elliptic will screen all TON wallet addresses and flag those associated with bad actors, helping to prevent the 
exposure of TON users and projects to these accounts. Elliptic will also promote Toncoin to have it listed on reputable 
exchanges. This will provide greater visibility and security to the ecosystem as TON Foundation expands the range of 
on-ramps available for new users to enter TON's ecosystem and experience true asset ownership. 
This latest step follows the announcement of TON Foundation's collaboration with Telegram providing the infrastructure 
for the messenger's growing Web3 app ecosystem. TON's community has grown rapidly over the past year, with the number 
of registered accounts on TON having grown by 165%. The collaboration will ensure that users across TON's ecosystem are 
protected from accounts associated with illicit or malicious activities. 
"Elliptic's support will ensure that TON's ecosystem remains secure as it continues to scale at pace, with users 
protected from malicious or criminal activity," said Justin Hyun, Director of Growth at TON Foundation. 
About TON Foundation 
The Open Network Foundation (TON Foundation) is a non-profit organization founded in Switzerland in 2023. TON 
Foundation is 100% funded by the community, acting in the community's interests, and supports initiatives aligned with 
The Open Network's mission. Learn more at https://ton.foundation. 
About The Open Network (TON) 
The Open Network (TON) is putting crypto in every pocket. By building a Web3 ecosystem in Telegram Messenger, TON is 
giving billions of people the opportunity to own their digital identity, data, and assets. See more at https://ton.org. 
About Elliptic 
Elliptic is the global leader in cryptoasset risk management for crypto businesses, governments and financial 
institutions worldwide. 
Recognized as a WEF Technology Pioneer and backed by investors including J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, 
SBI Group, and Santander Innoventures, Elliptic has assessed risk on transactions worth several trillion dollars, 
uncovering activities related to money laundering, terrorist fundraising, fraud and other financial crimes. 
Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Singapore, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit 
www.elliptic.co. 
 
Contact Details 
 
TON Foundation Team 
 
ton@theagencypartnership.com 
 
Company Website 
 
https://ton.foundation/ 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1748985 13-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1748985&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2023 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

