US scientists have achieved a breakthrough in PV cell tech by creating a 24 cm2 perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell. It positions a lithium fluoride interlayer between a hole transport layer and the perovskite absorber to reduce shunting losses.Researchers led by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have fabricated a large-area perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell. They claim iz can achieve a steady-state power conversion efficiency of 25.1%. They said they tried to overcome shunting, which is a typical issue when scaling up perovskite solar technologies from small-area cells to large-area ...

